It's a miracle! I agree with an MSM opinion. BDN's statement on how vacancies on the Rock County Board of Supervisors are filled was spot on. As the paper pointed out, being legal doesn't make it RIGHT.
Anything done in secret will ALWAYS be suspect, and so will the persons involved, both the person making the decision, and the person receiving the appointment. No decent, honorable servant of the people should carry out the peoples' business in such a manner, and no decent, honorable person should accept an appointment gained in such a manner. More importantly, the electorate should refuse to accept any more such appointments..or decisions or policies.. or tolerate those who continue to pull such immoral stunts. Such as announcing an illegal mandatory vaccination policy over a holiday weekend when neither administration, medical or legal consultation was readily available to those affected..many of whom had serious side effects..or lost their jobs.
Rock County will be a better place for everyone when those who feel no shame in going about the peoples' business in a dark and secretive manner, without input or approval from those who they serve, are no longer in office.
I would remind everyone that all public employees, elected or appointed, take a sacred oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. If a public employee is not trying to destroy/erode the God given rights protected by that document, there is no need for secret meetings or appointments.
SALLY HORTON
Janesville