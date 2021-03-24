I am sending in my support for the reelection of Spencer Anderson for the Beloit School Board.
Spencer is more of a listener and acts based on collective information he gets from the public. As long as we have a leader such as Mr. Anderson on the school board, I feel comfortable knowing that the schools in Beloit will have the best representation, and I know that any decision he makes will not be out of a selfish act of his own but out of genuine care and love for the city that he represents.
Please join me and vote for Spencer Anderson on April 8.
MARKESE TERRELL
Beloit