Lisa Tollefson is an excellent county clerk and should be re-elected.
I have known Lisa for many years and I know first-hand what a great job she is doing. I have been a clerk for 21 years and I appreciate the knowledge and help she has given me. She does an excellent job of training election workers and keeps all of the municipalities up to date on the ever-changing laws.
She guided all the clerks in dealing with the April 2020 election and helping us get the necessary supplies to deal with the pandemic, which was a first for everyone. She is proactive in getting everyone the necessary equipment to keep Wisconsin’s elections secure. Lisa understands what the clerks need to do their jobs as she was a town clerk prior to being the county clerk.
I support Lisa Tollefson for County Clerk.
Devona Udulutch
Clerk
Town of Center