We are so used to this treatment. “Nothing to see here, move along!”
Mainstream media is mocking Republican investigation of Joe Biden’s strange victory. Never mind that the fuzzy-minded, foot-in-mouth Biden gained more votes than Barack Obama, whose rallies actually had attendees. Never mind that the New York City and Chicago votes for Biden were fewer than Hillary Clinton had received.
But in the six states both candidates needed to win, the vote count stopped in the early hours of the morning and partisan observers, legally required, were not admitted. When the counts resumed, an overwhelming Trump victory turned into a Biden win. President Trump’s attorney, Lin Wood, interviewed by Mark Levin on Nov. 17, asserted, “This election was a fraud. Donald Trump won, I believe, clearly a 70% landslide election in the nation. He probably won over 400 electoral votes.”
Heritage Foundation election expert Hans von Spakowsky explained on a Nov. 7 episode of “Life, Liberty and Levin” how Democrat-majority legislatures had laid the foundation, months before the election, for a Biden win. “Everything they did was intended to get rid of any protections and measures put in place by states to prevent fraud in the use of absentee ballots.”
Attorney Sidney Katherine Powell, who won an overturn of General Flynn’s loathsome prosecution, is now an attack dog investigating the Dominion voting machine habit of changing Trump votes to Biden votes—6,000 votes changed in a Michigan county were a “software glitch.” Dominion machines are used in 37 states.
COVID was the excuse. Massive election fraud was the plan. Americans won’t put up with this.
Jane Ryan Carrell
Roscoe