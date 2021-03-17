It was the middle of December on a weekday afternoon about 3 p.m. that I turned on our TV and put on YouTube.
To my surprise, the first thing I saw was Mr. Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, addressing a Pennsylvania state committee about voter fraud. My wife and I watched it for 90 minutes.
Giuliani brought in around 12 people that were poll watchers on Election Day. Most of the people were in the room with Giuliani, but a few people were on Zoom. Each person gave their name and occupation. Some were lawyers. Each party has lawyers that volunteer.
One of the biggest complaints was they were told to stay 50 or 75 feet from the people that were counting ballots. At that distance, they could not tell what was going on. The one I remember most was a woman that was a Democrat. She went there to be an honest poll watcher. When she asked fellow Democrats why something was being done the way it was, they swore at her. They did not want her there. Most Americans, no matter what party, want honest elections.
Our first president, George Washington, said, "Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light." Thomas Jefferson said, "If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed."
It is our prayer that these words spoken well over 200 years ago can still be true in 2021.
GENE SEGER
Beloit