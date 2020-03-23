Aimee Leavy is truly amazing!
Beloit has the opportunity to elect a young woman to our school board who is truly dedicated to the school system and our community. Her education background is outstanding.
She is a certified teacher, has an undergraduate degree in chemistry and an MBA. She was truly dedicated to the school age mother program she worked in for years. She is competent and energetic and understands the issues currently confronting our teachers, support staff and students.
Aimee is a graduate of BMHS so understands our district and shares the concerns of parents because she and her husband (a principal in another district) currently have two children attending elementary and intermediate schools in the district. Elect Aimee Leavy on April 7.
Dorothy J. Harrell
Beloit
