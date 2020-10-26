In my years as a marriage and family counselor, I’ve worked with women who made the choice to kill their baby. Because Roe vs. Wade made abortion legal it somehow seemed right. It's not!
I’ve seen years later the consequences these women experience of remorse, health issues caused by terminating the natural pregnancy, sometimes inability to have children in the future and severe depression. We’ve misinformed a generation of women. I can see why Scripture and church teaching clearly spelled out why abortion is wrong.
Here's what the Catholic Catechism says:
“As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanction for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights.”
"Since it must be treated from conception as a person, the embryo must be defended in its integrity, cared for, and healed, as far as possible, like any other human being.”
A so-called unwanted child is always wanted by someone. Thousands of barren men and women long to adopt a baby they will love for a lifetime. What would God choose, for a baby to be born or die? Will you choose the candidate who wishes to end Roe vs. Wade or Biden who wishes to expand abortion to include even children who are already born?
For your eternal soul and for the lives of unborn children I ask that you prayerfully consider voting for Donald Trump.
Judith Rolfs
Fontana