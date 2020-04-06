Below today's headlines, "First COVID-19 deaths reported in Stateline Area" is a picture of five adults working together, not observing the "6 foot social distance" urged/requested/ordered to reduce the spread of this killer disease.
A picture of area adults working closely together was a front page item last week. What is unclear in the national/state health information that people of all ages need to keep at least 6 feet away from each other to prevent the spread of this killer disease?
Is it necessary for more local deaths (note that the ages of victims varies from -1 to 90+years) to occur before this easy-to-follow restriction is followed?
Sharon Larson
South Beloit
