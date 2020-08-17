What is the history of “civilization”? If asked to summarize it in one word what would you choose; war, killing, struggle?
For thousands of years we fought and died. We were owned by kings, lords, pharaohs, emperors, etc. We had few if any rights and owned no property. Then finally, history saw a nation created on an ideal that all men are created equal (women of course took longer, minorities?). What they created was the constitution of the United States of America.
People flocked here from all over the world leaving behind debtor’s prisons, religious and political persecution. They sought life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Among the principles essential to keeping this constitution, this democracy, is having 3 co-equal branches of government.
If the executive branch can cancel that and ignore oversight by the other branches then you are on a fast track to losing that democracy. Authoritarianism is on the rise in this world. Shall we return to our feudal past? Please think about that when you vote in November.
George Wen
Delavan