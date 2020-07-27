I grew up in Dixon, Illinois, a long standing Republican area and the hometown of President Ronald Reagan. I have many friends there as here in Beloit who always vote Republican which I can respect.
I’m not one to litmus test my friends by their politics as I chose not to do that; rather respecting one another and trying to jointly accomplish something positive is what counts for me.
President Trump has stated he’s not sure he can accept the results of the election. Any president, Democrat or Republican, who makes such a statement is a dangerous, dictatorial chief executive.
I would encourage those Republican voters concerned by such a statement but who could not vote for a Democrat to simply not vote in that race, vote the rest of the ballot. Should you respectfully disagree, I can accept that and I will accept the election results however they turn out.
Dennis Murphy
Beloit