It’s a rare opportunity to be able to cast a vote for a candidate who is running for all of the right reasons.

It’s been my pleasure to meet and get to know Maryann Zimmerman, Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 31st Assembly District. Maryann is an intelligent, confident, and personable woman who works diligently for the people she represents. I’m mostly impressed by her desire to do what’s right — even when it means jumping in to help others in neighboring towns. Maryann does not shy away from a challenge.

Recommended for you