It’s a rare opportunity to be able to cast a vote for a candidate who is running for all of the right reasons.
It’s been my pleasure to meet and get to know Maryann Zimmerman, Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 31st Assembly District. Maryann is an intelligent, confident, and personable woman who works diligently for the people she represents. I’m mostly impressed by her desire to do what’s right — even when it means jumping in to help others in neighboring towns. Maryann does not shy away from a challenge.
Maryann Zimmerman holds a degree in Healthcare Administration and Business. She is a small business owner and lives with her husband and four children on a farmette in Whitewater Township.
Elected to the Whitewater School Board in 2021, Maryann led efforts to get students back to a normal learning environment. Her experience on the school board has helped her develop a comprehensive understanding of school funding and the many challenges Wisconsin schools face, and will serve her well at the state level.
Maryann Zimmerman is the leader we need for our 31st Assembly District. Her personality, work ethic, moral compass, honesty, and determination are what make her a successful leader. On August 9th, please join me in casting your vote for Maryann Zimmerman for Assembly.