LETTER: Time to re-examine choices, values

Nov 1, 2022

Re-examine hearts, choices and values

Some of the political promos in the mail and on TV have me shaking my head and questioning.

Why all the call for "reproductive rights" when their goal is to not reproduce?

How many methods of birth control are there from which a woman has a "right to choose?"

Isn't abortion the most invasive and the most expensive?

What is the correlation between thirty-plus years of abortions and today's labor shortage?

Life is made of choices. We need to examine our hearts, our values, our choices.

EILEEN SWEGER
Beloit