April 5th is an important Election Day for our students and citizens of Beloit!
Kathy Larson, Megan Miller, Gregg Schneider and J’Juan Winfield are four outstanding school board candidates that possess the qualities needed to help improve and move our district forward into the future in a positive and constructive manner. Many, many students are doing well and excelling in the Beloit Public School District. Standardized test scores do not tell the whole story or show the big learning picture of what is going on in school. The scores are being addressed by the current board and will be on going for all school districts. We need to keep building upon what is working, improve what is not working and move our district forward into the future in a positive and constructive direction.
Larson, Miller, Schneider and Winfield are all individuals who are staunch supporters of PUBLIC EDUCATION, these candidates realize that we need to educate the whole child and that looks different for individual students and their diverse potentials. All four have the willingness to work in cooperation with others to solve tough problems that school boards face and this is evident when you talk with them individually. Each of them is a listener and deep thinker who will hear you! Larson, Miller, Schneider and Winfield realize that our students need to be prepared for college and the workforce, including jobs that may not even exist yet due to rapidly changing technology. These four candidates all realize that children are not raw materials that go on and come off the assembly line matching each other as finished products. All four welcome conversations, concerns and ideas and want to build up our students, our families and our community.
Kathy Larson is a staunch supporter of public schools and has a wide range of valuable experience! For further information about Kathy, check out www.electkathylarson.org
Megan Miller is an experienced educator and school board member. For more information about Megan Miller, check out www.beloitproudmiller.wordpress.com or www.meganmillerforschoolboard.com
Gregg Schneider is an experienced board member and professional educator with over 40 years’ experience. For more information about Schneider, check out: www.greggschneiderfors.wixsite.com/schneiderschoolboard
J’Juan Winfield has a wide range of experience and has been a coach and volunteer for many, many children in sports and in our public schools. For further information about J’Juan Winfield, check out: J’Juan Winfield for Beloit School Board on Facebook
DARCY DISCH-DEMOS
Beloit