Crime has been on a lot of people’s minds lately, especially as politicians try to make hay by accusing each other for increased crime in our state. Recently, Ron Johnson has gone on the offensive by accusing the Evers-Barnes administration of releasing convicted felons of whom “about 300 are convicted murders/attempted murders” and “forty-four are child rapists” (Tim Michaels in governor’s debate, Oct. 14). What is less commonly known, however, is that both Evers and Barnes—or any governor and lieutenant governor—have very little control over parole decisions for convicted criminals in Wisconsin.
To set the record straight on parole decisions, there are at least three things to know (“Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers have little control over the few prisoners eligible for parole,” Wisconsin State Journal, Oct. 28, 2022). First, due to a change in state law, only a small percentage of Wisconsin’s prison population sent to prison for crimes committed before December 31, 1999 is eligible for parole (about 9%). This means all others must serve their full sentences, with a few exceptions for those completing certain rehabilitative programs. Second, granting parole is frequently done by governors of both political parties when recommended by the Wisconsin Parole Commission. The governor’s role in affecting parole is limited to appointing a chair to the Parole Commission, which makes recommendations independently from the governor. Finally, under Governor Walker, Wisconsin’s prison population increased by about 1,800 at the same time that the overall prison population in the country was decreasing, even before the pandemic began. So claims about Evers’ and Barnes’ roles in granting parole need to be set straight: “Evers has no direct control over who is paroled, and Barnes has no say in parole matters. The vast majority of people in Wisconsin prisons are not eligible for parole.”