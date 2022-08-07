As someone who grew up on a farm, has a career in the agricultural industry, and is an advocate for agricultural education, I am looking for a representative that understands the issues facing rural Wisconsin, and someone that can provide a fresh outlook. That is why I will be voting for Ellen Schutt for the 31st Assembly District.
When I think of my family farm, I think of my childhood and how I hope someday to offer my children the same opportunities that my parents were able to offer me. I want the next generation to learn how important agriculture is. Ellen Schutt grew up on and is still involved on her family farm in rural Walworth County. She understands the needs of the agricultural community. I know Ellen will make sure regulations do not get passed in Madison that make it harder for family farms to be passed down from one generation to the next. She will make sure we can stay in business and still protect our farmland and water quality for the next generation. I trust her to be a strong voice for rural Wisconsin in Madison. She is honest, hardworking, and determined. We need more voices like hers in Madison who are advocating for Agriculture. She will make the right decisions for us, because she understands our way of life. I hope you will join me in voting for Ellen Schutt for the 31st Assembly District.