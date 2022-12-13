During the last election we were bombarded with candidate ads filled with lies, misinformation and innuendo. Some told stories of murder, rape or sexual assault alleging some connection to opposition candidates. Most were personal attacks or character assassination rather than facts and truth as to why individual candidates should be awarded public office.

Wisconsin’s elections must be returned to what they once were in which candidates outlined for voters what they were for and what they were against. Campaigns should educate voters as to how a vote for a given candidate would make Wisconsin better.

Recommended for you