Thank you to Congressman Pocan for his support of several key pieces of legislation to support research efforts and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementia and their caregivers.

Congressman Pocan recently signed on as a cosponsor for the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, the NAPA Reauthorization Act, and the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act.

