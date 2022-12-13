Thank you to Congressman Pocan for his support of several key pieces of legislation to support research efforts and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementia and their caregivers.
Congressman Pocan recently signed on as a cosponsor for the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, the NAPA Reauthorization Act, and the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act.
Alzheimer’s disease is both personal and professional for me. Personal because my sweet grandmother had dementia. The devastation and burden were hard on our family especially for those who directly cared for her. As the Owner of Cairasu Home Care, I get to see and deal with the devastation Alzheimer’s and dementia cause so many clients and families we serve. This disease is a monster that causes a lot of pain, frustration and prolonged grief to too many families.
As of 2020, 120,000 people aged 65 and older in Wisconsin had Alzheimer’s Disease, that is enough people to fill Camp Randall Stadium 1.5 times. This number is expected to increase by over 8% by 2025.
We are grateful to Congressman Pocan for continuing to be a champion of Alzheimer’s Disease legislation in our nation’s Capital. Thank you for your ongoing support.