Dear Editor:

The main guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on this past Sunday was former Vice President Mike Pence. He is as dangerous and as insane as Trump is. Pence is a religious zealot that wants to turn America into a theocracy. He is as anti-democratic as Trump is authoritarian. Like Trump and so many far right wing conservative Republicans, he uses what are called “alternative facts” to justify his insane beliefs.

Recommended for you