The main guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on this past Sunday was former Vice President Mike Pence. He is as dangerous and as insane as Trump is. Pence is a religious zealot that wants to turn America into a theocracy. He is as anti-democratic as Trump is authoritarian. Like Trump and so many far right wing conservative Republicans, he uses what are called “alternative facts” to justify his insane beliefs.
What most people do not know outside of Indiana was that Pence, who was the governor of Indiana when Trump selected him for vice presidential running mate, could not even get re-elected as governor. The Indiana Republican Party at the time would not support him for re-election after one term. Polls indicated that that a Democratic candidate would defeat him. He was so ineffectual and to religious even for some Republicans, especially moderates that he was not considered re-electable.
This seems to be the reason that Trump selected him as his running mate because Trump believed that Pence would not eclipse him in the limelight. He would remain or appear as an obscure Vice President in the background. For the most part he did so, unlike most modern vice presidents. Trump treated him more as a pawn rather than a partner, trotting him out when it served a purpose for Trump.