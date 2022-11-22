COP27 is coming. What is COP27? COP stands for 'Conference of Parties', and refers to the original 197 nations that signed on to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992. This is their 27th meeting, and the stakes have never been higher.
UN reports consistently highlight the 'woefully inadequate' (their words, not mine) progress of the world's wealthiest nations to confront climate change. The 1.5 celsius threshold, widely cited as the degree of warming we need to stay below to prevent the worst effects of climate change, is at our doorstep, and we will shortly be blowing right past it.
The time is now for all nations to come together and face the biggest threat to our world today. As one of the wealthiest nations in the world, the US has a particularly large obligation to many developing nations that have not contributed substantially to our current predicament. We must be a leader on legislation on climate change, and push other countries to follow suit. We must be willing to provide reparations to nations already feeling the extreme effects (witness Pakistan's brutal flooding, among other events this year), and be willing to invest in other nations where future effects of the climate crisis will be even more severe.
The clock is ticking. Our leaders must act before it is too late.