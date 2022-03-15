Every person who lives or works in Beloit should be concerned about the Beloit School District. The business community should be particularly concerned. Why? Because the Beloit School District is failing. The district is failing students, failing staff, and failing the community, including the business community.
Here are the facts: the Beloit School District ranks dead last, 421st out of 421 districts in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction district report card shows only 8.8% of Beloit students are proficient in math, and only 14.1% are proficient in English language arts. Beloit ranks 13th among Wisconsin districts with the lowest-income households, but students in the top ten low-income districts outperformed Beloit students. Additionally, the district employed eight different superintendents in the past five years.
Stop pretending everything is OK. Every parent, taxpayer, and business leader should demand change, and change must start with the school board.
Stop blaming the children, the economically disadvantaged parents, or the staff. Face the facts – it's the leadership. Beloit's children deserve better. I know the teachers and staff are hardworking educators who care for students. There’s absolutely no excuse for Beloit to be the worst district in the state.
It is a naïve and absurd premise from those who claim business leaders should stay out of school district issues simply because we don't all live here or can't vote here. We rely on the school district to educate our future workforce. The quality of the school district is a critical tool for recruiting new employees to live and work in the Beloit community. A skilled workforce creates opportunity and prosperity for ALL people of the community, not just the business community!
I have worked in the Beloit community for ten years, and I care deeply about the entire community.
I beg every local voter to evaluate the school board candidates and vote on April 5th. Please consider voting for the candidates who will foster change, with the mission to ensure academic success for all children.
I'm calling on every parent and business leader to do what they can to help make a difference in the School Board Election. We must educate the community about the critical role of the Beloit School Board and encourage everyone who can vote in the city to vote for change. Beloit's future depends on it.