Mark Levin, former Reagan Justice Dept. attorney and popular radio talk show host, dares to call the philosophy guiding Deep State agencies, university departments, corporate America, and media pundits “AMERICAN MARXISM.” Clearly, there is a wide swath of people in leadership roles that hate our country, though they earn 6-figure incomes in corporate and governmental positions.
Ordinary Americans are stunned to see Illinois lawmakers pass rules (“Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading”) muzzling Christian teachers from offering guidance to students of any age considering sex-change/Transition. They may lose their certification if they fail to cooperate with a student’s preferred pronoun choices. Blue State lawmakers (i.e., Democrats) have imposed the National Sex Education Standard, which states, “By the end of second grade, students should be able to: Define gender, gender identity, and gender-role stereotypes.” 1
The National Sex-Ed standard teaches third graders about “the role of hormone blockers” for transgender minors – drugs taken to delay puberty having serious medical consequences. 2 Is this age-appropriate? Or are we training consumers of future sex-change services? Starting in 6th grade, students learn about the withdrawal method of contraception. This is the least reliable way to prevent pregnancy! Abortion is described as a way of dealing with unplanned pregnancy, no moral judgment attached.
However sweet your Republican or Democrat legislator may appear, check his voting record at ILGA.GOV!! Parents protesting CRITICAL RACE THEORY in school classrooms are labeled “domestic terrorists.” 3 Join a local or statewide group, like Awake Illinois, to stay informed. (AwakeIL.COM)