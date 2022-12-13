LETTER: Families should make own health decisions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 13, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There are countless misunderstandings about the banning of abortion. As a husband, a father of a daughter, and a grandfather of a girl, I am very concerned.The biggest misunderstanding may be not realizing that banning abortion puts politicians in the exam room. And, they are not doctors.Many of us don’t really know what abortion is. The treatment for ectopic pregnancy, incomplete miscarriage is abortion.Most husbands don’t realize that abortion bans mean that families and doctors won’t be able to make decisions if a pregnant woman is unconscious after an accident.Few of us have been present for or really understand how complicated medical decisions are.Luckily, most of us have not had a life and death medical emergency. We don’t realize that there is no time to call an attorney or find three other doctors.We don’t realize how deep and wide the knowledge and experience of health care experts is.There are often no black and white decisions in health care. How close to death does a woman have to be before doctors save her life?If you want doctors, patients, and families in charge of health care decisions, vote for Supreme Court justices who will support the right to life of pregnant women.MICHAEL KAYEMilton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit UPDATE: Three Beloit suspects arrested after high speed chase, robbery Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit South Beloit police officer will retire after 20 years Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime