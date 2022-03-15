Beloit’s Even Start Family Literacy Program promotes equity by meeting the unique needs of Latinx families with young children. Even Start merits full support from the School District of Beloit and the Board of Education.
As a pediatrician, I advocate for the health and well-being of all children and families. The American Academy of Pediatrics 2016 Policy Statement on child poverty contains a recommendation to “Support 2-generation strategies that focus on helping children and parents simultaneously.” Even Start is a 2-generation program. Children learn in childcare, preschool, or 4K, while their parents learn in adult English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.
Equity means that different people and groups have different circumstances, and resources are allocated as needed to reach equal outcomes. The District website contains a stated belief in “Equity (removing barriers and providing support for individuals to achieve their greatest potential).” But is the District walking the equity walk?
Even Start addresses equity by meeting needs of a specific group--Spanish-speaking Latinx families in which parents and young children need to learn English. As a Beloit Clinic pediatrician, I cared for diverse patients—teen parents, black children, children with disabilities, etc. Different groups needed different things to thrive. Even Start helps Latinx families with young children to thrive.
Why were there quiet District attempts to move Even Start to Merrill School—without input from Even Start families? Why are the Board and District not fully staffing Even Start now with sufficient bilingual paraeducators? It’s time for the District and Board to demonstrate their stated commitment to equity by clearly and consistently supporting Even Start. Needs of other children and families can be addressed without shortchanging Even Start children and families.
I urge the School District of Beloit and the Board of Education to fully support Even Start. This wonderful 2-generation program puts equity into practice by addressing the unique needs of Latinx parents with young children.