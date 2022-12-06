I have followed the reporting and letters in this newspaper regarding the budget and potential plans of the Beloit School District to address problems about student achievement.
I doubt that voters will approve a referendum without the board first accommodating the budget to the substantially reduced numbers of students, which are unlikely to return to previous levels. And reshuffling which grades are in which school buildings would be once again a futile act of desperation.
I was glad to see our new superintendent tour the schools. I urge members of the school board to tour too—but in greater depth and greater breadth.
Depth: Sit through a lesson or two, hold one-on-ones or small-group discussions with teachers, do the same with administrators, and check in with parents interested in success of their children.
Breadth: Visit in depth not just Beloit district schools but also the competitors who succeed in attracting Beloit students: Lincoln Academy, Beloit Turner, Rock County Christian, Clinton, etc.
The board has designated a committee to devise a referendum for the district. More to the point of addressing student achievement would be to appoint a committee to investigate: What is it about the competing schools that attracts students and parents? What contributes to the achievement levels of their students? What could the Beloit district learn from them? It’s time to find out.