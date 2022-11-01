We in Walworth County have been blessed with a great Sheriff’s Office. I am pleased we have Dave Gerber willing to serve as Sheriff.
As a law enforcement professional I have served the City of Delavan since 1991, and the Village of Darien since 2013. I have held many different positions up to my current position as Chief of Police.
All my years in law enforcement I have kept my political opinions concerning the Sheriff to a close social group. When I consider who to support I look for practical experience, managerial experience, and leadership experience. Dave Gerber is the candidate who possesses each of these areas of expertise, and has my support.
In addition to the practical experience, Dave Gerber, has alway exhibited a level of service to others that covers not only Walworth County community, but the County government, and the people who work in all areas of responsibility of the Sheriff’s office.
Dave Gerber’s choice for Undersheriff, Tom Hausner, shows he has the ability to make the correct and hard decision and not simply the popular decision. Tom Hausner has and will faithfully serve Walworth County Community and the staff of the Sheriff’s Office.
I encourage voters to support Dave Gerber on Tuesday 08 NOV 2022, with their vote for Walworth County Sheriff and running mate Thomas Hausner for Undersheriff.