Loss and damage. In climate parlance, it's about as gloomy as the terms sound; loss and damage refers to harms inflicted by climate change that exceed what people can adapt to. These damages can encompass loss of jobs, homes, lifestyles, possessions, and even lives.

The most damning example this year of loss and damages is Pakistan; estimated to be responsible for 0.3% of the world's carbon emissions, it nevertheless suffered catastrophic flooding and heat events that ultimately led to 2.28 million homes damaged, 13,000 injured, and 1,700 lives lost. The term 'loss and damages' sounds particularly sanitized; but the reality of climate-linked disasters is here.

