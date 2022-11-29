Loss and damage. In climate parlance, it's about as gloomy as the terms sound; loss and damage refers to harms inflicted by climate change that exceed what people can adapt to. These damages can encompass loss of jobs, homes, lifestyles, possessions, and even lives.
The most damning example this year of loss and damages is Pakistan; estimated to be responsible for 0.3% of the world's carbon emissions, it nevertheless suffered catastrophic flooding and heat events that ultimately led to 2.28 million homes damaged, 13,000 injured, and 1,700 lives lost. The term 'loss and damages' sounds particularly sanitized; but the reality of climate-linked disasters is here.
The US is estimated to be responsible for 40% of excess global carbon emissions; the EU for 29%. Countries in the so-called 'global north' are responsible for over 92% of the world's excess carbon emissions. It is heartening to see the United States, at the COP27 event this year, sign on to provide up to 1 billion dollars in climate reparations on the last day. While this is a drop in the bucket for a government that spends over 9 trillion dollars every year, this money could make all the difference for countries struggling to adapt, mitigate, and rebuild in the face of the climate emergency.
I would call on all of us to support programs and promises like these. We have spent many years taking, at the expense of other societies; it is time we give back.