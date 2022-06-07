LETTER: Beloit Legion thanks supporters of Poppy Days Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 7, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American Legion Post #48 here in Beloit would like to thank Woodman's and Piggly Wiggly for allowing our post to sell poppies at their stores in Beloit on May 27 and 28.Most of all, we would like to thank the generous people of Beloit for giving. We were able to collect just over $3,000. This money stays in Rock County and will help veterans.Thanks again.GENE SEGERChaplainAmerican Legion West-Field Post 48Beloit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Beloit man says Studebaker provides smooth ride Erratic driver arrested in Beloit, schools placed on lockdown Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime