American Legion Post #48 here in Beloit would like to thank Woodman's and Piggly Wiggly for allowing our post to sell poppies at their stores in Beloit on May 27 and 28.

Most of all, we would like to thank the generous people of Beloit for giving. We were able to collect just over $3,000. This money stays in Rock County and will help veterans.

Thanks again.

GENE SEGER

Chaplain

American Legion West-Field Post 48

Beloit

