When the weather turns ugliest, a few stand as protectors.
Though some days things may not seem like it, overall this has been a relatively mild and liveable winter.
With several inches of snow a few days back and wind chills in the minus 20s, that was a stark reminder that the weather in the northern climes can turn not only brutal, but deadly. Odds are, of course, there’s more of that to come.
It’s good each year to remember that while the rest of us are hunkered down in warm homes when dangerous winter weather arrives, a few go out into the teeth of the storm to keep everyone safe.
That includes first responders. If there’s a fire, or if a loved one suffers a medical emergency, firefighters/paramedics do not have the option of saying it’s too cold or too dangerous to go out. Within moments they are punching through the storm to bring life-saving aid to those who need it.
Likewise, when someone has an accident or a crime occurs, police officers brave the weather to do their jobs. It’s uncomfortable, and dangerous, but often desperately needed.
Others, too, play crucial roles.
Public Works crews who spend hours in trucks plowing snow are unsung heroes. They make sure services such as public safety operators are able to function at the height of a storm. And while it’s easy to complain this or that street isn’t getting cleared soon enough, the truth is a limited force of individuals does a remarkable job making the snowbelt efficient for residents and businesses.
Let’s cite another example. When the snow piles up, the wind blows hard and the temperature plunges it’s not unusual for power to go out. Energy crews stand ready to face the storm and do what’s necessary to restore power. Without that, people would die.
No doubt, others have been left out, but readers get the idea. Fresh snow can be beautiful. There’s something primal and pleasurable about huddling by a toasty fireplace when the north winds howl and the temperature plunges.
Yet without the efforts of the good folks who look after us the Wisconsin winter could leave a lot of fatalities in its wake.
Suggestion: When you see some of these guardian angels out and about take a minute to let them know they are appreciated.