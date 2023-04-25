Wisconsin has historic reasons to lead on environmental issues.
Here in Beloit and across the Stateline Area, multiple severe storms including tornado touchdowns caused extensive damage and at least one death in nearby Belvidere, Illinois.
In southern Florida the worst flooding in memory chased tens of thousands from their homes and created extreme damage, as more than two feet of rain fell in a matter of hours.
Rising ocean levels have caused several beachfront homes in North Carolina to collapse into the sea.
Atmospheric rivers have visited California over and over, swamping parts of the state with unprecedented flooding.
Meanwhile, the Colorado River – which supplies water to millions of people from California and throughout the American Southwest – remains at historic lows as the federal government weighs imposing severe restrictions on usage.
And such severe conditions do not take into consideration the plight of others around the world, who are dealing with their own environmental crises. Already some island nations – notably the Marshall Islands, the Maldives, Kiribati and Tuvalu – are at risk of being completely flooded out of existence within decades by rising seas.
That was the context this year as the world observed the latest Earth Day on April 22. Concern for the planet’s environment is no longer academic. It’s staring the population in the face.
It’s not political, either. Or at least it shouldn’t be.
Yes, people still argue over the extent to which human activity has caused or contributed to the situation. Politicians, as usual, sometimes try to find advantage in such conflict. Likewise, private enterprise understandably attempts to straddle the issues, seeking balance between environmental and climate considerations and potential impacts on profitability.
Even so, polling shows about two-thirds of Americans believe climate change is impacting their communities. Two-thirds also believe the federal government is failing to do much about it. Eighty percent support tough restrictions on power plant emissions; 71% favor tightening automobile fuel efficiency standards; and 73% believe corporations should be taxed based on their carbon footprint.
Meanwhile, governments across the world meet regularly to assess the state of climate change and negotiate strategies. Goals are set. Goals consistently are not met. The largest greenhouse gas emitters – the United States, China, India and the European Union – all have failed to achieve targeted goals.
The why in that framework is no secret. Economic disruption associated with meeting such goals for highly industrialized nations could be catastrophic.
So, as Earth Day comes and goes again, are solutions even possible?
Maybe not. Humans resist change. Especially when money is involved.
But here’s a thought. If it’s clear the nations of the world – and their populations – are not likely to accept the economic disruption of rapidly and drastically changing the way we live, the next best strategy is to emphasize adaptation. Curb human-caused emissions as much as people will accept going forward, while supplementing the effort with deep planning and investment to deal with the consequences likely to face coming generations.
Failure to do so clearly would be the worst possible legacy today’s people could leave for their children, grandchildren and beyond.
It is not acceptable for leaders in the private sector or government to look away and pretend it will all work out, somehow. It is not acceptable for politics to override science, with life or death on the table.
Good leadership may not be able to prevent calamity. But bad leadership likely will guarantee it.
Here in Wisconsin, Earth Day is special. This state invented it. The late former governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson was the founder. Wisconsin’s record of environmental leadership is strong. Keep that in mind and expect more from those in charge.