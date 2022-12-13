Taxpayers should not cover costs to access abortion procedures.
Theoretically, politicians are elected to understand and act upon the will of the people.
Taxpayers should not cover costs to access abortion procedures.
Theoretically, politicians are elected to understand and act upon the will of the people.
Cue the laughter.
In reality, the main things politicians understand is the dogma dictated by their particular tribe—and the hands attached to the pens that write checks to their campaigns.
Consider the differing approaches to the very divisive issue of abortion rights. The political right for decades called for overturning Roe v. Wade and severely limiting if not outright prohibiting abortions. The political left stood behind Roe and, in many situations, supported going even further toward unlimited abortion on demand.
Meanwhile, the majority of Americans thought otherwise.
Nowhere was that made clearer in the past year than when ruby-red Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot proposal intended to take away abortion rights.
Now, on the flip side, Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is proposing a bill that would have taxpayers pony up $350 million a year to cover travel costs for women who want an abortion but find it necessary to travel to obtain the procedure.
That ought to be—and likely will be—a legislative non-starter. It’s one thing to argue in favor of abortions being available legally. It’s quite another to argue that taxpayers—many of whom object strenuously to the procedure—should provide funds to support abortion.
Both opinion polling and actual balloting indicate a majority of Americans support access to abortion, with varying thoughts on certain restrictions. Probably the best way to describe it is that most Americans are not comfortable with abortion—or with prohibiting abortion. And there’s strong discomfort with politicians becoming the final arbiter on the question.
Look at the logic. Those who want government to stay out of the decision-making ought to realize involving government dollars invites the politicians into the process. Just the opposite of what rights supporters claim to want.
Baldwin is wrong. Those taxpayers who abhor abortion should not be coerced into paying for it.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.