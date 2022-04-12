The spring election is over and the right thing to do is get behind the local folks who have been chosen to lead.
That doesn’t mean agreeing with them all the time or being silent if a citizen has something to say. It means giving a good effort to come together for the betterment of the community.
But before leaving the subject of spring elections, let’s go back for a last look at a strategy which should not become standard practice in Beloit.
First, take note: All eight candidates for the School District of Beloit Board of Education conducted themselves with civility and purpose. Their behavior stood the test of respectability.
That’s as it should be and, fortunately, it has been quite uncommon in local elections for politicking to go nasty, negative and personal. Candidates for public office live here, too. They are not the enemy. They are not evil. They are neighbors, who may hold different views or values.
We’ve all come to expect negative attack ads in partisan state and federal elections. The ads are usually bitingly personal, casting the target in apocalyptic terms. War terminology is thrown about. Fight! Destroying our country! Hates America! Socialist! Fascist! Nazi! And so on.
All because some Americans have the temerity to disagree with other Americans. Mean-spirited hyper-partisanship, in this writer’s opinion, is turning neighbor against neighbor and ruining the country we love.
Which brings me to election materials recently circulated in Beloit, targeting an individual school board candidate and office-holder in degrading personal ways. One ad even featured an obviously photoshopped picture of the purported target wearing a dunce cap, her tongue lolling out of her mouth and her eyes looking loony. The material included some facts and statistics that are true, but the over-the-top meanness relegated facts to a secondary consideration.
A point needs to be clarified. The material included the Beloit Daily News logo and quoted a headline previously published in the paper regarding the district’s state report card results. That’s public information and fair game, but readers should understand the newspaper had no involvement with the attack ad.
Beloit was not the only community around Wisconsin this election cycle suddenly being subjected to nasty campaign tactics by out-of-town organizations. Others took a beating, too, indicating the strategy had widespread roots and was well financed. Some targeted candidates won, some lost.
This kind of personal nastiness does not belong in local elections and should offend the sensibilities of all voters. It’s bad enough for the radical partisans in Madison or Washington to routinely climb down into the gutter. Beloit should take a higher road, and avoid ugly divisiveness between neighbors.
The stakes are high and local races should be contested robustly. Positions should be argued with passion and in public.
But if we want children to grow up showing respect and civility, adults ought to set a better example.
UN stands naked
The continuing brutality in Ukraine illustrates the point. The United Nations is impotent.
Theoretically, the world body exists to promote peaceful resolution of international disputes. So long as every country is satisfied with the endless drone of diplomats the charade can continue.
Then along comes somebody like Vladimir Putin who isn’t listening and prefers to blow things up and kill people. At the UN, diplomats condemn Putin—or lie on his behalf—and spend hours blowing around hot air. Nothing of consequence happens. Even if others tried to do something meaningful, Russia—as a permanent member of the Security Council—has veto power.
What’s the solution? Likely, there is none beyond Ukraine’s brave resistance with a lifeline of Western support. The United States people are not prepared for American soldiers coming home in body bags. Other countries, no matter how angry with Putin, are not likely to invest blood either.
So our diplomats talk, acting as if that were doing something.
My view: Spend less money on the United Nations. Surely there are other pressing needs in this country.
And more talk
While we’re on the topic of talkers who accomplish very little, Congress comes to mind.
Last week Congress passed some measures approving anti-Russian sanctions favored by lawmakers. It’s mostly symbolic, because President Biden already has ordered most of the actions.
Some other measures have been proposed but, you know, legislators had to beat-feet to get home for recess and campaigning.
What some have called the Imperial Presidency has evolved because Congress gets nothing done, unless one counts endless partisan squabbling. The last three presidents increasingly have used executive orders because the legislative branch just blabs and dithers. That was not the Founders’ intention. They believed in civil debate followed by compromise and decision.
Silly Founders.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com.