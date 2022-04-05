Future will require collaboration to preserve sound public safety services.
Clearly, all is not going as smoothly as taxpayers might prefer at the South Beloit Fire Department.
For many years the department’s leadership was stable, but all that changed midway through 2020 when Chief Mike Davenport retired. He was replaced as fire chief by Dan Zerfass, who then abruptly resigned in the fall of 2021. No explanation was given. Capt. Gary Brown, a 15-year veteran of the department, was named interim chief. Now Brown has quit the post, effective immediately.
Let’s not suggest something is amiss inside the department, for the obvious reason that all the facts are as yet unknown. It’s fair to say, though, that this leadership roller-coaster is not good for the department or the community. It’s also fair to say more transparency is needed. When there’s obviously something at the department creating or contributing to unstable leadership, taxpayers deserve to be told what that is as soon as possible. Otherwise, gossip and innuendo can make things look worse.
At the same time, this should be a pivot point for thinking outside the box about how fire service can best be delivered, not only for South Beloit but perhaps the northern Winnebago County region.
Two factors stand out. First, nothing is more important than providing for the public safety services citizens desperately may need on their worst day. Police and fire protection must be effective and efficient.
Second, providing public safety services is expensive. In most communities public safety costs rank at or near the top of municipal budgets. Increasingly, especially in communities that rely heavily on paid-on-call manpower, it’s difficult for smaller jurisdictions to keep up standards of service.
Various Wisconsin communities have looked in recent years for ways to partner in stabilizing regional services and leadership. Such conversations on the Illinois side of the line could be helpful, and we agree with South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl who has expressed openness for talking with adjacent fire districts in Rockton and Harlem-Roscoe.
There is a structural difference. South Beloit Fire is a municipal service. Rockton and Harlem-Roscoe are fire districts, complete with taxing authority. Rehl says he wants to maintain South Beloit as an independent department, and maybe that’s the best option.
Or not.
It may be better to approach any collaborative discussions without such preconceived notions. Looking forward, it’s a cinch public safety costs will continue to rise and become harder to properly fund. South Beloit, Rockton and Harlem-Roscoe border each other, in some places all but overlapping. There may be better ways to deliver services. Not necessarily through immediate or radical changes, but with a planning eye recognizing mutual needs in the future and working to get there.
Meanwhile, more information should be forthcoming about why leadership has been unstable at the South Beloit department. Citizens deserve answers.