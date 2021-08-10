The Left, or American Marxists, have an exaggerated sense of their moral superiority. For instance, they believe themselves profoundly philanthropic, when they offer persons amnesty from their college loans. As Margaret Thatcher put it "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."
The so-called Infrastructure Bill is a stunning example of the Left’s preening and virtue signaling (not to mention utter lack of economic sense). They included $15 billion for replacement of lead pipes in communities nationwide. The trouble is, it would take $60B to do the job, according to the water industry. 1 Oh, but there are so many more flashy things to do with the public money, and pipes are so boring…
Let’s just allocate $8B to the Dept. of Transportation for the PLANNING of locations for electric car charging stations. Be sure the inner city is not overlooked. Today, 2% of cars manufactured are electric. By 2030, 50% of cars must be electric!! Oh, and they must include alcohol detection and child and pet detection. With rampant inflation due to mindless public spending, the middle class will be priced out of cars. But that’s the Marxist goal.
Speaking of Marxism, a panel discussion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the newly mandated Comprehensive Sex-Ed (CSE) for Illinois students Pre-K to 12th grade will be at 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park, IL 6:30 on Tuesday 17 Aug. All are welcome. CRT has infected business, academia, the military and our schools. People are taking notice.