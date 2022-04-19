Deep debt will take years to dig out from under.
It’s amazing what an election year will do for politicians hoping to ingratiate themselves with voters.
Take the budget situation in Illinois, for example.
For years now citizens south of the border have been hearing about the state’s troubled finances, ranking at or near the bottom for the 50 states. Revenues rarely came close to matching expenses, even when state authorities shuffled vendors’ bills to pay some and delay others. Any new revenues from bumping the state income tax or legalizing marijuana tended to disappear down the bureaucratic drain. To make matters worse, promised pensions for public employees have been seriously underfunded.
Now comes incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker to claim the latest state budget, passed by the General Assembly last week, is a model of fiscal propriety. It’s so good the governor is promising a billion dollars in tax relief to citizens, ranging from direct payments to individuals to freezing a scheduled gasoline tax hike to a rebate on property taxes.
The hard-pressed state truly is better off this year. Part of that is because the economy has been hot for more than a year, which drives state revenues higher. Likewise, legalizing marijuana sales has been a windfall not only for the state but for local government budgets in Illinois, too.
And then there’s this little slush fund: Illinois received more than $8 billion in coronavirus relief from the federal government.
Theoretically, the money supposedly has to be spent to offset the impacts of the pandemic. In practice, that’s a very elastic definition allowing spending on everything from public health to affordable housing to education.
Keep in mind money is a fungible commodity. Dollars spent on item A allow other dollars to be spent on item B without breaking the budget.
Put it all together and the Illinois fiscal picture is brighter than it was. Which is not saying much.
For example, Illinois decreased its pension shortfall by $14 billion in the past year. That sounds good, until one considers the state’s assessment of its pension debt is $144 billion, the worst in the nation. And then there’s the figure from Moody’s Investors Service, which says the state’s estimate is wrong and the real pension shortfall is more than $300 billion.
Pritzker is running for a second term in this fall’s election, and politicians always pull a little razzle-dazzle before the voting starts. Every Illinoisan is supposed to get a $50 check from the government, topping out at a maximum of $300 for families with children. A crisp fifty dollar bill is always welcome, but it won’t change lives by much. It could, however, make voters remember Pritzker a little more fondly in November.
Look, Illinoisans should be pleased to see any fiscal improvement no matter how much of it might be explained by a windfall from the federal government. Likewise, Illinois has been aggressive in creating new revenue streams from the ubiquitous slot gambling operations to legalized marijuana. Drive by the dispensary in South Beloit by the interstate and the busy parking lot tells the story. A lot of money is flowing in Illinois, something Wisconsin might think about as it considers pending proposals for medical marijuana as a first step.
As for Illinois, the stakes are high. Due in no small part to the fiscal mess and its accompanying high taxes, Illinois has been bleeding population. For eight straight years the state population has declined. U.S. Census Bureau estimates suggest Illinois lost more than 100,000 residents from July 2020 to July 2021.
Political spin will not cure what ails Illinois. Recovering from the state government’s well-deserved reputation for fiscal ineptitude will take time, discipline and, unfortunately, taxpayer pain.