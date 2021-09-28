How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 28, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rep. Mark Spreitzer—45th Assembly District608-237-9145Rep.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.govRep. Amy Loudenbeck—31st Assembly District608-266-9967Rep.loudenbeck@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Janis Ringhand—15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.ringhand@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass—11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime