Longtime Beloit firm’s acquisition of Cub site is good news.
Buildings are meant to be used. And Beloit has been more successful than most communities at finding adaptive purposing of existing structures.
People who have lived here awhile will remember when the industrial complex across from Riverside Park was a vacant eyesore. ABC Supply Co. turned it into a showplace where hundreds of people are employed. ABC also reimagined and reanimated the former Beloit Corporation complex along Fourth Street. There have been many other examples of local companies turning older properties into useful enterprises.
Next up is the former Cub Foods building at 20 Park Ave., recently acquired by a venerable Beloit firm. Welders Supply Company, operating in Beloit since 1938, has outgrown its facilities and gradually plans to relocate into the site.
The building was constructed for Cub Foods, which operated a large supermarket for many years before closing in 2009. Integrated Lubricants bought the building in 2015 and performed updates with the intent of finding a business to grow with the Beloit community. It has taken awhile, but Welders Supply brings a strong name with Beloit history to occupy the site.
When most folks think about economic development, the first thing that comes to mind normally is working to attract outside investors, like the Amazon fulfillment center in the Gateway Business Park. Bringing in new businesses is important and a worthy goal for development officials.
But it’s always worth remembering that the most stable jobs in a community are related to the businesses already existing and thriving. Job retention through supporting homegrown companies is and always will be a powerful development tool.
Congratulations to Welders Supply as a new chapter is added to the company’s proud Beloit history. It’s a fine addition to Beloit’s continuing success story.