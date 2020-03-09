Before the 2018 election, I wrote to this paper about how few young people vote and how to fix that in Beloit: Let students over 18 report to school at 10 a.m. on election day, after voting (and if necessary, registering to vote that morning). An “I Voted” sticker could serve as the needed excuse slip. For various reasons, that suggestion was never realized. It is time to urge it again.
Another idea: Perhaps school officials could arrange with the city clerk for a volunteer voting deputy to visit the high school to register students to vote.
In any event, I’m sure school officials could work out satisfactory details for promoting democracy in this way, and also prepare for the resulting favorable publicity.
First, though, those officials could use cooperation, guidance, and direction from the school board. I hope that this paper and other citizens will ask current and prospective board members about addressing this opportunity.
Paul Campbell
Beloit
