The midterm elections are over but Beloit College’s efforts to encourage more college students to vote in future elections is not.
Colleges and universities across America can be powerful stewards of democracy by encouraging young people to become civic-minded and cast their ballots.
But how do we, as educators, inspire young people to vote? By celebrating the right; educating them on why it matters; and lowering many barriers, including canceling classes on Election Day.
Statewide, voter registration is lowest for 18-24-year-olds and among college students of color, voting rates are even less.
We launched a statewide campaign — Why Bother, Wisconsin? — to thwart apathy among young people in our state.
At the beginning of our campaign, one-third of Beloit College students were registered to vote in Wisconsin, far lower than the 58% for the overall state’s population. (That number doesn’t count those who may be registered in their home states.) That’s not a number we’re proud to share, but one we hope we’ve affected this fall.
Our goal is that every college student who wants to vote has the resources and opportunity to do so.
At Beloit, we found a way to remove classes as a barrier to students voting by merging a scheduled daylong event with Election Day activities. We “canceled” classes, and turned Election Day into a day of action to send a powerful message to our students.
We created the Why Bother, Wisconsin? website with easy tools to help students register, request absentee ballots, and research candidates before they head to the polls.
And we're still worried it's not going to work. And frankly, we at Beloit are befuddled why more Wisconsin residents are not worried.
Given today's issues, and the threat to the healthy functioning of American democracy, the stakes of college students not voting or failing to develop a lifelong voting habit are too high to ignore, for everyone.
Why Bother, Wisconsin? is committed to making it easier for college students to vote, even as others make it more difficult.
Beloit College and our growing list of partners — Alverno College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carthage College, Lawrence University, Marian University, Nashotah House, and Ripon College — have all rallied to this civic effort.
All colleges and university communities can do a few basic things to increase voter turnout as we head into future elections. Here are four.
First, encourage people to vote, not just on campus but in their surrounding communities.
Second, explain the mechanics of voting. How to register, what’s on a ballot, where to go to cast a vote, what documentation to show when you get there, and how to properly fill out a ballot so your vote counts.
Third, teach people why elections matter.
Finally, work on reducing barriers for students to get to the polls. Like canceling classes on major election days.
Even a day after the midterm election, we cannot take a break.
That's why, starting with our neighbors in Wisconsin, we're calling on every college and university across America to act NOW to get students excited about voting and going to the polls. The future of American democracy depends on it.