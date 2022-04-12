Indifference won again in another round of important local elections.
Important decisions were made all across the region last week.
Municipal decisions that will guide public safety, tax policies, road maintenance, zoning, economic development and more.
School decisions that will establish direction for children’s education and taxes for their parents and others.
County decisions that will impact every individual living in our communities.
And yet, less than one in six eligible voters bothered to devote the few minutes it takes to cast a ballot, either in person or by absentee. According to figures from the Rock County Clerk’s office just over 20,000 of the approximately 123,000 eligible voters participated in the spring election.
Obviously, the flip side of having the freedom to vote for leaders in this republic is the freedom not to vote. There are places—Australia, Greece, Costa Rica—where voting is theoretically compulsory. The United States has resisted occasional calls for such a policy, for good reason. Either a citizen is free or not, and gets to make a personal choice.
That’s how it should be, even if the end result is not only aggravating but likely damaging to the American form of representative government.
How, for example, is anyone supposed to believe the people elected April 5 truly reflect the will of the people? When 84% of those who could have participated chose not to do so, it’s clear local government represents those who showed up, not necessarily the true wishes of eligible residents and taxpayers.
The fault in this scenario lies not with those who won or those who ran and lost, but with the overwhelming majority of the population that apparently is simply indifferent. All candidates deserve nothing but praise. They offered their service. Most people ignored them. One can safely bet, though, some of those people will squeal with indignation if some enacted policy down the road pokes them in their indifferent rear end.
Let us repeat a call made before about reforming elections to shift decisions to a proven schedule when more voters want to cast ballots. In November 2020 Wisconsin’s voter turnout topped 75%. In a non-presidential year, 2018, it was still high at nearly 60%.
The message is unmistakable. Voters in Wisconsin—by the way, the same is true all across the United States—care a lot more about partisan elections than about the so-called nonpartisan races. The term “so-called” is purposely used and increasingly accurate, because the political parties are getting more directly involved in these races with each passing cycle. For some time now elections for the Wisconsin Supreme Court have been partisan in all but name, with candidates clearly preferred by Democrats and Republicans squaring off on the ballot. Now, such partisanship is filtering down to the most local races, with more political party involvement and funding flowing into races from partisan sources.
Depending on one’s perception that may be good or bad. Undeniably, though, it’s reality.
The current election schedule and practice is not working. Numbers do not lie. The vast majority of citizens do not care who runs or who wins in these local elections, no matter how important those leaders’ decisions will be to everyday lives in our community. It does no good to huff and puff about how sad or shameful that cavalier attitude may be, or how it may negatively impact the community. It is what it is. The question: Will leaders do anything about it?
There’s an old saying and it goes like this:
“I must hasten to catch up to the others, for I am their leader.”
In this instance, the others are out front showing they want to vote in November. True leaders might conclude that’s when more choices should be on the ballot.