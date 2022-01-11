For the money, this deal brings solid benefits at a bargain price.
Making quality decisions as a member of an elected community board or council is not easy, despite the preponderance of sidewalk and barstool wisdom pouring forth on social media and elsewhere.
That’s because no community is single-minded, with everybody nodding in agreement. While some common housekeeping decisions can be routine and without dissent, most substantive choices have constituencies on at least two sides.
The Beloit School District’s contract with Beloit Police Department for school resource officers is a case in point. There has always been some controversy about the practice. Early on, acknowledging there was a need for police officers in school buildings was tough for some folks to do. The idea of cops in schools suggests a reputational downgrade from how people like to think about their local educational facilities.
There are other issues. Cost is one. It’s about a quarter million dollars a year. How offenses are handled is another, with concerns about avoiding a school-to-prison pipeline. Some may worry that having police involved in student affairs could do more harm than good.
The first thing to accept is there’s never anything wrong with bringing an issue up for community discussion. School officials are asking for public input on the subject, and there’s no faulting them for it.
It’s undeniable, though, that the school climate in 2022 America is far different than it was in 1962 or 1982 or even 2002. Headlines regularly prove that school buildings can be dangerous places. Having officers on hand doesn’t guarantee safety, but it’s a significant security step. Likewise, as this newspaper often has reported, incidents involving fights or weapons or contraband items are relatively common. On-premises officers can respond quickly.
More than most, Beloit is a troubled district. That’s not news to anybody. The trends have been around a long time. Beyond their law enforcement obligations, on-premises officers provide the kind of help reflected in the “resource” title of their work, offering guidance and direction to kids.
For what these officers bring to the district, a quarter-million dollars is a bargain. In the scheme of the district’s annual budget the cost scarcely qualifies as pocket change.
Board members should keep in mind the loudest voices do not always reflect a community majority. Do most Beloit residents prefer keeping the ties between the district and the police? The smart money would bet “yes.”
A FINAL THOUGHT: The School District of Beloit also is in the process of developing financial priorities, with a looming deficit exceeding $10 million.
The discussion is overdue. In an earlier commentary the newspaper observed there are just two budget categories that matter—revenue and expenses. If they don’t balance, spending must be adjusted accordingly.
District leadership acknowledges declining enrollment is driving much of the shortfall. Logic suggests the most important issue, then, is what’s driving the decline. Parents are moving students to alternative environments through state vouchers, public school open enrollment and most recently, to The Lincoln Academy. There is no reasonable way to conclude the trend will reverse. That means revenue is likely to remain flat, or perhaps drop more.
Administrators are hired and board members are elected to make decisions, so there’s no intent here to suggest any kind of detailed plan. Rather, realism is urged, to right-size the district’s expense ledger reflecting fewer students and dollars. Change is inevitable, but manageable. Delay seeds crisis.
The other side of the ledger—revenue—theoretically can be impacted by passing a referendum, and apparently that option is on the table. Voters are in a sour mood. The district shouldn’t ask for more until it demonstrates improved academic performance matched by the courage to make tough fiscal decisions on spending.