A long time ago I enrolled in journalism school at Southern Illinois University with the intent of becoming a sports writer.
After a fairly successful high school basketball experience I found myself too short and too slow for the next level. It seemed logical the next best thing would be a career going to ball games and writing about it. Fun. Easy. Hardly like work at all.
The volatility of the era -- Vietnam, Watergate, the civil rights movement -- redirected me toward pursuing a news and political beat focus. But I’ve never stopped loving sports.
And I learned something else along the way. There aren’t many jobs at a newspaper that require more commitment and hard work than the sports beat.
Which brings me to thoughts about my longtime colleague and friend, Jim Franz, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month from the Beloit Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame. To say this guy earned that recognition is like saying one might find sand on a beach. Jim’s achievements, in the annals of the Stateline Area’s sports history, are singularly expansive.
I first met Jim more than 40 years ago. We were both young and nearer the beginning of our careers. I recall Jim as a quiet guy, not flashy or attention-seeking. A hard worker, quick learner, efficient and eager to do his best.
Back then, I had no idea that moment would mark the beginning of an association that would carry forward more than four decades. As I advanced into leadership roles so did Jim, becoming the Beloit Daily News’ sports editor. Along the way Jim created a legacy that makes him stand out in sports history as much or more than any accomplished athlete the Stateline Area ever produced.
Readers should appreciate that. Over four-plus decades readers have received the kind of sports coverage other communities can only dream about.
Let’s backtrack a bit, to my college-age assumption that doing sports at a newspaper would be a lark. When reality meets assumption, it’s often a shock.
Here’s what it has meant to cover sports in Beloit all those years.
Ever heard of a split shift? Let’s hope not, for your sake.
As an afternoon paper until fairly recently, the Beloit Daily News was put together and published over the morning hours, starting early and going to press around noon.
Sporting events, on the other hand, sometimes take place in the afternoon but more often at night. So a typical day for Jim might begin around 6 o’clock in the morning to pull together all the stories and pictures to assemble pages and meet a 9:30 or 10 deadline. Then he would begin work planning out the next edition and, with luck, take a little time off before returning to cover sporting events that afternoon and evening. Especially on big game nights, with high school football all over the region, it was common for Jim to finish after midnight. And then, yes, up the next day at daylight or before to start the whole process over again.
I forgot to mention the hours spent behind the wheel over the years, driving to this or that town to cover a big game involving one of the local schools.
Easy, like I thought? If wrong were a brick, I’d be a 10-story building.
Fun? Actually, most of the time. I’m not sure Jim reflexively would agree. But I watched him closely for more years than most marriages survive, and I can tell readers without doubt Jim loves what he does. Sure, he was grumpy sometimes. Who isn’t? And, sure, Jim didn’t much like all the changes in the business, the souped-up technology, the social media stuff and the hyper-focus on data gathering. Me either. Sometimes change is good. Not always. And it’s never easy or comfortable.
On a personal note, in the years I was responsible for the paper’s work, the biggest blessing I experienced was the great good fortune to have Jim Franz running the sports operation. That meant I didn’t have to worry about it. The sports work would get done, on time, and it would not only be right, it would sparkle and sizzle.
That’s because Jim is a stickler for quality and detail. All the facts have to be reported. There has to be color, with good interviews and insightful quotes. Pictures have to capture the action at crucial moments. Headlines should snap and grab readers’ attention. Pages have to be designed just so, not simply for eye appeal but to guide the reader to what’s important.
We all grow older, if we’re lucky, and Jim has earned his way to a slower lane, working part-time as co-sports editor while he continues to write, shoot pictures and be a mentor. He gets to spend time with his family and he and wife Lori are the biggest fans for the youngest child, Dani, who is just tearing up women’s sports. It seems like yesterday Dani was barely more than a toddler, stopping by with her dad and ducking into my office to harass me with her irrepressible personality. Keep an eye on this kid. She’s headed for big things.
Jim, if our readers appreciate you half as much as I do, your contributions to Stateline Area sports will be remembered forever. If there’s an All-Star team for sports guys, you’re a shoo-in.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com.