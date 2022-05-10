Sometimes, the dog catches the car.
Politically, that may be the case if reporting is accurate and a confirmed draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court indicates a majority of justices are poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.
Then again, it’s not a sure thing until the court releases its final judgment. As the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “At the Supreme Court, those who know don’t talk. And those who talk don’t know.”
First, a disclaimer. Do not mistake this commentary as pro-life or pro-choice. Rather, after a lifetime of covering politics, it’s a look at how matters will change for both the political class and journalists if Roe is overruled.
Roe was decided in 1973, which happened to be the year the writer was a fresh college journalism graduate beginning his career with the Times-Courier newspaper in Charleston, Illinois. From that point forward, it became routine any time journalists interviewed a political office-holder or challenger during election season for the hopefuls to identify themselves as pro-choice or pro-life.
In a practical sense, the labels didn’t matter much. Instead, for candidates, it was a way of signaling to the base on one side or the other that a prevailing view was shared.
Frequently, in interviews when the topic of abortion would come up, the accepted reality for both politicians and journalists was that local and state office-seekers had no authority or ability to impact policy because Roe applied nationwide. Candidates could thunder about their pro-life or pro-choice preference, without any pressure to produce results.
If, now, Roe goes away, expect that pressure to explode. Suddenly, for candidates running for state office coast-to-coast, the question of abortion rights could become an electoral game-changer.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe that will not prohibit abortion in America. It will move the question of abortion policy to the 50 state legislatures and governors or, in some places perhaps, a ballot initiative by the people. Inconsistency almost certainly will be the order of the day. Abortion likely will be banned or severely restricted in places like Mississippi and Oklahoma and Idaho. It will be legal in places like California and Illinois and New York. Less predictable is what happens in divided states. Like Wisconsin, where a mid-1800s law would be triggered and there would be pressure for modernization.
As a lifelong news junkie I usually stay informed on many issues, including America’s views on abortion. At this pivot point, though, I wanted to know more which led to researching polling results. With thanks to Forbes for already compiling much of what I went looking for, here’s a glimpse at where America stands.
Pro-choice and pro-life appear mostly applicable as vague political labels, because when questions become more granular wider divides emerge. The latest Gallup results show 49% consider themselves pro-choice, with 47% pro-life. That is a significant swing from 1995, when it was 56% pro-choice and 33% pro-life.
A Quinnipiac poll last fall found 63% believed abortion should be legal in most instances. A recent Pew poll on that question found 59% favored broad abortion rights.
But when the question included legal abortion in the case of rape, incest or the mother’s life in danger, an Associated Press poll found more than 80% are pro-choice.
In Wisconsin, the “gold standard” is considered to be the Marquette Law School Poll. Last fall Marquette found 61% in Wisconsin favoring legal abortion rights in all or most cases, opposite 34% for abortion being illegal in all or most situations. Yet Marquette also found support for restricting abortions after 15 weeks.
The partisan split is what one might expect, though it’s not definitive. A national Quinnipiac poll found 89% with a pro-choice position among Democrats. And 39% among Republicans.
When the question of a mother’s life in danger, rape and incest is asked, nearly three-quarters of Republicans oppose an abortion ban.
There’s a strong religious element in the Q-poll, with 77% of White Evangelicals favoring the pro-life stand.
Perhaps not surprisingly, 62% of women want the right to choose, but 56% of men agree with them.
The pro-life position is stronger among older Americans and those without a college degree. For example, 68% of college graduates supported pro-choice while the figure dropped to 50% among high school graduates, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll.
Geography matters as well. The Post/ABC poll found 71% of people living in the Northeast support Roe, as do 66% in the West, dropping to 58% in the Midwest and 53% in the South.
The point is this: For state and, to a lesser degree local, candidates for political office across America what had been mostly a non-issue will now become an electoral landmine if Roe is overturned and decision-making reverts to the 50 states.
Polling clearly shows it won’t do politicians much good to stick their finger in the air trying to measure the winds and then ride the prevailing current. For 50 years abortion has been a wedge issue, virtue signaling for the far left and far right. For abortion. Or against abortion. No space in the center.
Yet it’s always been more complicated than that. Americans clearly are disquieted and uncomfortable with abortion. But they’re also disquieted and uncomfortable with the prospect of government dictating prohibition, severe restrictions or sending women or doctors to jail over the procedure.
Here’s a thought. This is another argument for allowing citizen petition-and-referendum initiatives for Wisconsin. There’s something to be said for the people deciding rather than the politicians.
From the journalistic perspective, overturning Roe absolutely would change the landscape. No more easy, relatively meaningless, self-assigned candidate labels of pro-choice or pro-life. For candidates and voters, details will matter again, for the first time in 50 years. Candidates should expect hard, detailed questioning.
The dog has caught the car.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com