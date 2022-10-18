After forty-plus years of neglect, Wisconsin deserves a Secretary of State who actually earns their paycheck by performing duties in a timely, transparent and professional manner. That’s why I’m running to replace Doug La Follette—a decision I made months before the November 2020 election.

Under the incumbent’s neglectful stewardship, the Capitol basement office is often locked, phone calls go unanswered, and documents take way too long to process. As I meet with voters across the state, I hear stories of inaction, delays, and excuses from those seeking services from the current SOS.