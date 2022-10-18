After forty-plus years of neglect, Wisconsin deserves a Secretary of State who actually earns their paycheck by performing duties in a timely, transparent and professional manner. That’s why I’m running to replace Doug La Follette—a decision I made months before the November 2020 election.
Under the incumbent’s neglectful stewardship, the Capitol basement office is often locked, phone calls go unanswered, and documents take way too long to process. As I meet with voters across the state, I hear stories of inaction, delays, and excuses from those seeking services from the current SOS.
My campaign is and always has been about restoring purpose and respect to the office of Secretary of State and making it work again for the people. That includes conducting the limited existing duties with integrity, but also working with policymakers to restore traditional SOS duties to this constitutional office.
Yes, this could include transferring specific duties related to election administration to the Secretary of State; that’s what Secretaries of State do across the country. Unfortunately, my incumbent opponent is framing this as an attempt by Republicans to take over elections and change the results. That’s absurd. Doug La Follette just doesn’t have anything else to run on.
Working with the legislature to handle certain administrative election duties is not a power grab or being “cleverly vague”, as some media have called it, it’s an offer to actually work with policymakers to add value to an important process, something the current officeholder is not interested in doing. My legislative experience makes me the best candidate to do that.
Readers of this paper know I have a strong work ethic and a record of results to run on, and my opponent does not.