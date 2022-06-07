Tom Nightingale worked tirelessly to make the community better.
Beloit said farewell last week to one of its finest—Richard Thomas Nightingale—a man who truly devoted himself to making this community better for all.
Tom, as he affectionately was known by a legion of friends, was not familiar with the word “no.” When a job needed doing in the Greater Beloit community, one could count on Tom’s name being at the forefront of positive change.
He was a successful banker by trade, but that became almost a footnote in considering his impact on Beloit.
It would be easier to list the causes and organizations that did not directly benefit from Tom’s hands-on attentions than to detail the ways he stepped up to meet the community’s needs. He raised money for the expansion of multiple worthy organizations. He provided executive leadership wherever it was needed. He was a big believer in quality education and its critical role in determining individual success, and acted accordingly to support Beloit’s institutions. He was a leader with civic and business organizations, working tirelessly to create positive outcomes.
On a personal level, if he ever met a stranger it was just an opportunity to make a friend. His smile was quick and infectious, brightening the room and setting a tone that said, “We can do this.”
He wore purpose on his sleeve, and that purpose was faith, family, friends, country and community. It was a guiding principle that made Tom an indispensable man whose life has been shared with so many.
His life of service started early and it would be a serious omission not to stress his duty as a United States Marine and Vietnam veteran. More than a half century has passed since that conflict on the other side of the world. Most Americans today were not alive when the war was fought, and when Vietnam comes up these days it’s usually in the context of a national mistake not to be repeated. That’s the politics of it all. What’s more important is never forgetting the young men who put on a uniform and went where their country sent them. Like others, Tom answered his country’s call with duty, courage and honor. And he lived the rest of his life that way.
Tom Nightingale exemplified faith, love of family and duty and service to his community and neighbors. It was a life well lived, over too soon. While many grieve, there is comfort in the knowledge he left his world better than he found it.