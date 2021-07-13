After partial vetoes, budget had bipartisan
elements. Is that a bad thing?
There can be dark humor in partisan politics, for those who are willing to take off their party glasses and see.
For example, consider the Wisconsin state budget that was finalized for the next biennium last week when Gov. Tony Evers signed the measure.
Months ago the Democrat governor proposed his administration’s version of the budget. As expected, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate immediately dumped it into the trash can and started over to write a plan more to the majority’s taste. When it reached Evers’ desk he used his partial veto powers to make about 50 changes to the document, then signed it into law.
What followed raised temperatures in Madison. Evers touted some parts of the budget he liked and gave himself credit for signing on rather than vetoing the entire plan. He also said the budget leaves work undone and pledged to keep pushing what he considers unfinished business.
“Gov. Tony Evers deserves NO credit for signing our budget,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said. “This was not a bipartisan process of colleagues sharing ideas. He got boxed into a corner and rather than fight for his unpopular budget and risk a political knockout, he and his team threw in the towel and signed our responsible budget.”
That sounds a lot like refusing to take “yes” for an answer. Dark humor, indeed.
Evers could have vetoed and killed the majority’s budget. He didn’t. He tweaked some things and accepted the rest, while asserting he’ll still push other matters later. There is a certain amount of bipartisanship in that.
What did the majority expect and want? For Evers not to sign the budget? Or to sign it, head in hands, wallowing in defeat?
Regular readers know this newspaper routinely calls for the two political parties to sheath their hyperpartisan daggers and try to lead a divided citizenry by searching for common ground. Here’s an example of a mere sliver of common purpose resulting in anger rather than even a modicum of gracious collegiality.
Lighten up. Take satisfaction in the fact Evers agreed to most of what the opposing party wanted. Isn’t that a good thing? Or is the only acceptable outcome for one side to get 100% while the other side gets nothing?
Therein lies what’s wrong with our state and our country today.