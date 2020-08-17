Increasing the possibility of electing some real clunkers.
With the August partisan primary election in Wisconsin comes yet more proof why it’s such a constitutional anachronism to keep electing county officers. Here are the results:
Incumbent Democrat David O’Leary was renominated for Rock County District Attorney. He has no Republican opponent in the fall so, essentially, this marks his reelection.
Incumbent Democrat Michelle Roettger was renominated for Rock County Treasurer. She also has no Republican opponent, so she’s reelected.
Incumbent Democrat Sandy Disrud was renominated for Rock County Register of Deeds. She, too, has no Republican opponent, so she’s reelected.
Incumbent Democrat Lisa Tollefson defeated primary challenger Yuri Rashkin to be renominated as Rock County Clerk. She has no Republican opponent, so she’s effectively reelected.
By the way, no disrespect intended toward any of these four individuals. In one sense, the lack of opposition might be read as evidence they’re doing a good job and there’s no reason to change.
The issue here is the foolishness of electing people to these county jobs, particularly in partisan fashion. For heaven’s sake, what difference can it possibly make if a clerk or register of deeds is a Republican or a Democrat?
All across Wisconsin—and, for that matter, most states—municipalities hire city clerks and police chiefs and city attorneys and so forth. They solicit a pool of applicants and make hires based on qualifications and skill sets brought to the job, with the intent of professionalizing the positions. It works.
Let’s say it again: This isn’t about any of the people filling these jobs in Rock County. But elections involving partisanship increase the possibility of putting some real clunkers in office, and there have been plenty of examples over the years.
Yes, we’ve advocated a different approach many times and we’re aware there’s an element of beating a dead horse here. That doesn’t mean we’re wrong.
At the very least, as middle ground, these positions should be filled during the spring nonpartisan elections.