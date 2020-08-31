Showing the way to create and sustain a caring city.
Today, recipients through the Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition Program will be honored outdoors during a program at The Rock Bar & Grill.
It’s not the usual program, which customarily takes place with a large public gathering for a sumptuous dinner at a supper club. That had been scheduled last April but, obviously, the coronavirus pandemic blew up plans all over the world. So, today, a boxed lunch event closed to the general public serves as the best available option.
That does not diminish in any way the deserving recognition earned by these fine individuals, who follow in the footsteps of hundreds who have been honored over the 40 years since the newspaper initiated the program.
Volunteers are committed people who ask for nothing but the opportunity to make the community better. They deliver healthy meals to shut-ins. They provide critical services at the hospital. They work with youth at community organizations. They sign up through their churches to help others. And so much more.
If residents had to pay taxes and expect government to provide these services, the cost would be unaffordable. Volunteers are the very definition of “essential” workers.
Through this pandemic, at considerable risk, volunteers have continued to show compassion and deep commitment. They are the best example we can hold up to inspire others, showing the way toward a better community. Look inside today’s paper for a special section about these incredible people.
A final word: The Beloit Daily News does not do this alone, indeed, could not do this alone. We thank our generous sponsoring partners: Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Bank, Culver’s, North American Tool, Mid-States Concrete, Tricor Insurance, Ace Hardware, United Way-Blackhawk Region and Finley Buick-GMC. They deserve recognition and your thanks, too, for volunteering to support the kind of community we all want.