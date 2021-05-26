Records show few instances of potential vote fraud unearthed in Wisconsin.
The professionals who know how to run elections identified and referred 27 potential cases of vote fraud for possible prosecution in Wisconsin’s November 2020 election, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
A separate survey by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found a slightly higher number, 41, but either figure is wildly insignificant in relation to the more than 3 million votes cast in the statewide election.
That does not mean there actually were crimes committed. It means sufficient reason was suggested to refer the cases for further investigation. And it shows local election officials do closely monitor the integrity of the process.
Meanwhile, legislative Republicans continue to pursue a full menu of voting reforms and restrictions, claiming there have been thousands of complaints about irregularities. The Assembly Elections Committee plans to mount its own investigation. And the Republican majority also has ordered an audit of votes likely to take months to complete.
The process appears to be repeating in state after state across America despite a near-total lack of evidence.
It’s all about partisanship and power politics, and very few well informed citizens are being fooled. That doesn’t mean the situation is benign.
Tampering with the one-person one-vote principle, and undermining trust in local election officials, is a strategy almost certain to have adverse consequences for representative government. World history suggests democracy is fragile. Apparently, a stress test is in our democracy’s future.