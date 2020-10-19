Every four years the people hear politicians proclaiming the current election is the most important of their lifetimes, and maybe in the history of the United States.
That’s hyperbolic nonsense. Every election is important.
This one does seem outsized, though. The nation, indeed the world, is in the grips of a viral and potentially deadly pandemic. The global economy has fallen precipitously and remains uncertain. Political polarization is at fever pitch. The institutional guardrails of democracy are being tested. A lot of people really do seem to insist they not only are entitled to their own opinions, but their own facts as well.
Allow us to express an abiding belief in the American people and faith in democracy. America has been through tougher times than these, survived, then thrived. There’s no reason to despair and doubt the country’s ability to do it again on Nov. 3 and beyond.
One of two candidates will be elected to lead. Republicans put forth incumbent President Donald Trump while Democrats challenge with former Vice President Joe Biden. Let’s look at their strengths and weaknesses.
First: Both men are creeping toward 80. Biology has not been repealed. Statistically speaking, both are at heightened risk of health issues -- in fact, Trump already caught coronavirus. An oft-heard comment runs along these lines: “Really, out of 330 million people, this is the best we can do?” Next time, please, can the parties give us younger choices?
Let’s start with President Trump. He is not superman, nor is he the devil. Before the virus derailed the economy times were pretty good for most people. Jobs were plentiful and the stock market was humming. He upended bad trade deals and pressed for an America First approach. He relocated the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and made progress with some small Mideast countries toward recognition for Israel. He increased funding for the military and accelerated the process of dialing down U.S. involvement in foreign wars. He has reshaped the federal judiciary, thrilling supporters. He accomplished the biggest federal tax reform package in three decades.
Meanwhile, he couldn’t keep his hands off the Twitter feed. Fancying the role of disrupter in chief, he seemed to relish being mean and petty and bullying and insulting. His border policies thrilled some and mortified others. He seems indifferent to the concerns of anyone outside his base. Polls show his handling of the coronavirus crisis is roundly condemned by a strong majority of Americans. Longtime U.S. allies clearly do not work well with him.
Now Joe Biden. In half a century of public service he’s never been the superstar. But neither is he Sleepy Joe or mentally challenged. What he is: Not Trump. Clearly, the election shapes up as a referendum on the incumbent. For most people, Biden is just the other guy.
Of course, he’s more than that. He has a boatload of experience. He became a leader in the Senate, who was known for an ability to work across the partisan aisle. His personal story is filled with the strength to overcome tragedy. He was an effective vice president who played a key role in the Obama administration, notably leading efforts to come back during the Great Recession. His reputation marks him as a centrist, not a lefty extremist. His strongest attribute may well be the long-standing belief among colleagues on both sides of the aisle that he is, fundamentally, a good man.
But he also would be the oldest man ever to be inaugurated for a first term. And it shows; he looks slower. His campaign schedule has been undemanding, and we suspect that’s not just because the virus is out there. There aren’t a lot of signature accomplishments legislatively. He is prone to verbal gaffes, a trait possibly related to his struggles with stuttering, but potentially a liability in international affairs.
Both candidates are flawed, but there are clear differences and that’s why America holds elections.
The only endorsement we make is this one: Pick the candidate of your choice and exercise your right to vote. Democracy works when people participate. Vote early. Or vote by mail. Or vote in person on Nov. 3.