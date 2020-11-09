Founders' greatest gift is freedom. With it comes responsibility.
Maybe, in the midst of lawsuits and overheated rhetoric, this is as much clarity as we're going to get for awhile: Bookies rated Joe Biden as the strong favorite to become president and prevail over Donald Trump, and that matches what's been seen so far.
In this election like no other neighbors have split with neighbors, families have become antagonists, and America has looked divided and weaker to the rest of the world.
So, today, let’s allow the institutions that have sustained the United States of America for 244 years to do their job and get us through the latest in a long list of American challenges.
Instead, let’s focus on the responsibilities of the men, women and children of these unhappy but, hopefully, still United States.
Starting with this: Look no further than the nationwide popular vote to validate the truth that this is a relatively evenly split country in the political sense. That means the political pendulum will swing back and forth. No matter how fervently one has picked sides, it’s delusional to think that side will become the permanent and exclusive ruling framework of the nation. So long as, that is, America remains a democratic republic.
That leads inevitably to this conclusion: It is each American’s job to preserve the collective comity even in the face of fierce political differences. One can choose to be the glue that binds America together, or the solvent that separates the joint. Which are you?
A country is more than its geography. America is not just a place. It is an idea. Part of that idea is that no one gets to define another’s patriotism, and it includes not just acceptance of our differences but a willingness to defend each other’s right to hold fast to them.
That’s where differences are strengths rather than weaknesses, and how people can work together toward a more perfect union. Be that kind of American.